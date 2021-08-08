Brokerages Set Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) PT at $166.06

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.60.

Several research firms recently commented on FIS. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,823,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,304. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.67. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $82.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 955.93, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.