Brokerages Set NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Price Target at C$4.33

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.52.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

NuVista Energy stock traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$3.25. 584,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$735.33 million and a PE ratio of 1.21. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.61 and a 12 month high of C$4.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.48.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$151.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$120.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 0.5115937 EPS for the current year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 167,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$410,652.76.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

