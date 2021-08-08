Brokerages Set The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Price Target at $53.21

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.21.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. cut their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $53.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,601,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,292,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.51. The Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $53.52.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 13.5% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 70.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 134.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 131,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,242,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 62.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,913,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,373,000 after buying an additional 1,893,751 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.9% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

