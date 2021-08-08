Brokerages Set Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target at $39.67

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

WMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBO & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 261,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Warner Music Group by 30.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Warner Music Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in Warner Music Group by 104.0% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 192,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 98,200 shares in the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.50. 188,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,151. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.98.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.85%.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.