Brokerages Set Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Target Price at $96.93

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.93.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WLK traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.24. The company had a trading volume of 691,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.45. Westlake Chemical has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $106.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.16%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.