Brokers Issue Forecasts for Berry Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Berry in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BRY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Berry in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.44.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $423.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.34. Berry has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 69,459 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 40,703 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

