Brokers Offer Predictions for NXP Semiconductors’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor provider will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.29 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $213.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.70. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $117.25 and a 52-week high of $216.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,052,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,472 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $816,762,000 after buying an additional 1,725,655 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,779,000 after buying an additional 1,070,050 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,555,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $313,084,000 after acquiring an additional 811,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $897,392,000 after acquiring an additional 718,833 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

