Brokers Set Expectations for CVRx, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVRX)

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CVRx in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.22 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for CVRx’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($48.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($21.27) by ($27.21).

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:CVRX opened at $21.73 on Friday. CVRx has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVRX. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in CVRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,288,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in CVRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,384,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new stake in CVRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,876,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in CVRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CVRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $700,000.

CVRx Company Profile

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

