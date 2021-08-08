Brokers Set Expectations for Nevro Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Nevro in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn ($1.28) per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.17.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $119.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.19. Nevro has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $188.14.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Nevro by 30.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 262,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,480,000 after buying an additional 61,196 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Nevro by 38.3% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 256,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,515,000 after buying an additional 71,024 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Nevro by 18.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nevro by 15.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,808,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nevro by 184.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares during the period.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

