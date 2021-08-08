Brookstone Capital Management Buys New Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $825,719.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG opened at $76.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

