Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 84,350 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Transocean during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Transocean by 979.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter worth $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Transocean news, Director Saint Victor Diane De bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perestroika bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $12,510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,061,800. 12.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIG. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.74.

NYSE:RIG opened at $3.46 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 3.67.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.33 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

