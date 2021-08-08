Brookstone Capital Management Purchases New Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,080,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,608,000 after purchasing an additional 123,172 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,752,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,412 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,189,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,800 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,342,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,934,000 after acquiring an additional 307,085 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,562,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,773,000 after acquiring an additional 315,953 shares during the period.

GDX stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.29. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $44.18.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

