Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of AON by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth $1,930,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in AON by 95.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AON by 4.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,129,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth $1,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

AON opened at $261.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.91. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $267.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.88.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

