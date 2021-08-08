Brown Advisory Securities LLC Buys 134 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,988 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk stock opened at $332.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $295.27. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $334.06.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.05.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

