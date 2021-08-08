Brown Advisory Securities LLC Buys Shares of 6,000 STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in STORE Capital by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 96,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STOR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.72. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.