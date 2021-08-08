Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $530,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,575 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,541 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI stock opened at $213.75 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $117.25 and a 1-year high of $216.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.70. The company has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

