Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $635,000 Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,963,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 374.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,579,000 after purchasing an additional 526,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 313.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,036,000 after purchasing an additional 494,091 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,112,000 after buying an additional 169,043 shares in the last quarter. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO stock opened at $198.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $202.35. The company has a market capitalization of $116.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.67.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $2.4803 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

