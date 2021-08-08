Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $766,000 Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC reduced its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,138 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,888 shares of company stock worth $5,059,307. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.70. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.