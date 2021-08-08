Brown Advisory Securities LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEA opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $25.79.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $196,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,090.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $157,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,169,140 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

DEA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

