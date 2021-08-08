Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.

Brown & Brown has raised its dividend payment by 25.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. Brown & Brown has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brown & Brown to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Shares of BRO opened at $54.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $56.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.13.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.