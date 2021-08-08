BTIG Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. BTIG Research currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OPRT. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oportun Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.60.

Oportun Financial stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.87. 203,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,910. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.86 million, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

