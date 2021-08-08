Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th.

Bunge has increased its dividend payment by 13.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bunge has a payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bunge to earn $7.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

Shares of BG opened at $76.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.73. Bunge has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Bunge will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

