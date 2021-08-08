Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $203,000 Investment in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 41,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 363,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,575,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.9% during the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 48,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at $10,020,481.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,746. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.37. The stock had a trading volume of 318,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,892. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.42. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.77 and a 52-week high of $175.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

