Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 85 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 3.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $141.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,099,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,684. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.62 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The company has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 133.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.04.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 118.59%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAR. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist raised their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.59.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

