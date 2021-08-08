CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$41.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. CIBC decreased their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

CAE stock traded up C$0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$39.02. 487,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,029. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.98. CAE has a 12 month low of C$18.50 and a 12 month high of C$39.75. The company has a market cap of C$11.48 billion and a PE ratio of -224.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$894.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$921.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CAE will post 1.4727073 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

