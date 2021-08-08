Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CL King upgraded Caleres from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.87. Caleres has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.84.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.57. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caleres will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

In other news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $278,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,466.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Willis Hill sold 10,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $300,996.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,868.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,935 shares of company stock worth $1,084,705 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at $616,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,281,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 43,199 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

