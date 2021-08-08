Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.37. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$3.32, with a volume of 50,274 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFW. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$125.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

