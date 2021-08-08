California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 26,653 Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 70.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,653 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Applied Genetic Technologies worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGTC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,989,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,157,000 after buying an additional 1,257,545 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 728.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 867,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 762,841 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 600,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 380,505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 318,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

AGTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Genetic Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ AGTC opened at $3.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.97. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.83.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

