California State Teachers Retirement System Buys New Stake in Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $3,212,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $514,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $14,153,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Talis Biomedical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TLIS opened at $9.92 on Friday. Talis Biomedical Co. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($3.82). The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that Talis Biomedical Co. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Talis Biomedical from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Talis Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talis Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.