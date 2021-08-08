California State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $355,000 Investment in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $753,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 378,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,966,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 710,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,147,000 after buying an additional 46,065 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 342,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,566,000 after buying an additional 112,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $24.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.18. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.98 million. Research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.