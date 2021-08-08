California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FULC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 422.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FULC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

In related news, Director James A. Geraghty acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $132,179 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $264.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.65% and a negative net margin of 539.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

