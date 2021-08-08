California State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in NexImmune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in NexImmune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NexImmune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NexImmune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.95% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NexImmune stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $240.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.40. NexImmune, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $28.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.
About NexImmune
NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.
Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI).
Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.