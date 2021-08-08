Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

CBWBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of CBWBF stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.03.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

