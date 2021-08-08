Cango (NYSE:CANG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cango (NYSE:CANG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cango Inc. provides an automotive transaction service platform which connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other industry participants primarily in China. It offer automotive financing services which include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, car buyers and after-market services to car buyers. Cango Inc. is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Cango from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

NYSE CANG opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Cango has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $599.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($2.32). The firm had revenue of $171.52 million for the quarter. Cango had a net margin of 105.99% and a return on equity of 45.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cango will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Cango during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cango by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

