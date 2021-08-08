Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 190 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $82.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.53. The company has a market cap of $92.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,988,139.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $397,025.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,488,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,669,609 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MU. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.61.

Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

