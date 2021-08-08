Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 720 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 551.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 87.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,208 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $306,818,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Airbnb by 637.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,134,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,158,000 after acquiring an additional 980,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 6,748.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,801,000 after acquiring an additional 832,617 shares in the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.09.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $149.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.62 billion and a PE ratio of -9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.05. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $156,040.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,459.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock worth $452,687,619. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

