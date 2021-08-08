Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $297,000 Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Avalara by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 537,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,720,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Barton Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 5.1% in the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 272,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,326 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalara during the first quarter worth about $1,802,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Avalara by 96.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 9.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kathleen Zwickert sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $259,393.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $119,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,762 shares of company stock worth $16,482,209. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.07.

Shares of AVLR opened at $169.60 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.22 and a 12-month high of $185.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.27. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of -226.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

