Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $380,000 Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,309,000 after buying an additional 2,941,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pinterest by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,136,000 after buying an additional 7,193,041 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Pinterest by 1,970.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,357,000 after buying an additional 18,503,966 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Pinterest by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,275,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,563,000 after buying an additional 1,245,363 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after buying an additional 6,272,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.82. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 279.90 and a beta of 1.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.02.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $174,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,084,383 shares of company stock valued at $75,945,857. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

