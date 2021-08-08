Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $396,000 Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.13% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,211.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.10. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $30.62.

