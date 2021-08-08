Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.09.

IFF stock opened at $151.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.01. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $151.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

