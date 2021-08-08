Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,037 Shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ATAC US Rotation ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RORO. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ATAC US Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $669,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ATAC US Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $846,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ATAC US Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $893,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ATAC US Rotation ETF by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 24,049 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RORO opened at $24.30 on Friday. ATAC US Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.88.

