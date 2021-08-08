Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $187.90 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $122.45 and a 12 month high of $190.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.05.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

