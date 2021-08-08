Capital One Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ProPetro in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $7.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.32. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 3.31.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $293,085.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,269.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 32,208 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ProPetro by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 109,071 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at $1,164,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 29,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 173,650 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

