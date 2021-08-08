Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires New Shares in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 76,829 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 29,265 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

NYSE ACCO opened at $8.93 on Friday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $853.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.61.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACCO Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.