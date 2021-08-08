Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires New Shares in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

In related news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $94,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $195,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,869.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,517 shares of company stock valued at $417,712. Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $53.13 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.32 and a 52-week high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $728.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.59.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 11.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.