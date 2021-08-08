Captrust Financial Advisors Has $30,000 Position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 8,590.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in United Fire Group were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in United Fire Group during the first quarter worth $53,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in United Fire Group during the first quarter worth $212,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in United Fire Group during the first quarter worth $216,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in United Fire Group during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in United Fire Group during the first quarter worth $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UFCS. Sidoti upgraded United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of UFCS opened at $26.59 on Friday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The company has a market cap of $667.94 million, a PE ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.83.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.37. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. On average, research analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is -20.83%.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

