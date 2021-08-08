Captrust Financial Advisors Takes $31,000 Position in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEVA. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $768,000. 15.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

AEVA stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $21.83.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Aeva Technologies Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

