Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEMB. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,409,000.

BATS:CEMB opened at $52.23 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.39.

