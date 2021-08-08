Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Cara Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 million. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, analysts expect Cara Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $12.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $639.66 million, a PE ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 1.05. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $29.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.43.

In other news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

