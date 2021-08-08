Carderock Capital Management Inc. Acquires 48 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,344.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,470.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,143.89.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

